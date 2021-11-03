BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 111,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.