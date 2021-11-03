BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $947.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $896.79 and its 200-day moving average is $879.79. BlackRock has a one year low of $619.00 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

