BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $947.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $896.79 and its 200-day moving average is $879.79. BlackRock has a one year low of $619.00 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
