Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 3,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,452. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

