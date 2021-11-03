Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Up 27% This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $751,767.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00220512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

