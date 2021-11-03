Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.
BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.
Shares of BLMN traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $32.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
