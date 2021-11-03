Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of BLMN traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

