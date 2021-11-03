Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$ EPS.

BLMN traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 9,815,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.32.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

