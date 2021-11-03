Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.34

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 378.60 ($4.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £308.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.48.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

