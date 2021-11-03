Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Blucora to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Blucora has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.37 million, a PE ratio of -41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

