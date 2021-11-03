Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 9.6%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 3,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 174,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

