BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Holdings Trimmed by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,199 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for approximately 9.1% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 over the last ninety days. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

