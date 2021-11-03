BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Shares of BXC traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 5,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlueLinx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.