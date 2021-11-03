BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $46.76

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.76, but opened at $55.30. BlueLinx shares last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 4,115 shares traded.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $540.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

