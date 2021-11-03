Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $110.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

