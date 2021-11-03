BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) to Outperform

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$44.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

TSE HCG opened at C$42.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$24.95 and a 1-year high of C$43.61.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.