BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €55.00 ($64.71).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.96.

BNPQY stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

