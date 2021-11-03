BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.