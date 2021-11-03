Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Up 0.5%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

