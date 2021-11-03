Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

Shares of BCC traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 696,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,847. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

