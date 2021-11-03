BOMB One Day Trading Volume Hits $351,868.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $351,868.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 899,276 coins and its circulating supply is 898,488 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

