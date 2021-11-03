Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 94.05%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

