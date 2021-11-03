Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 280,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

