Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Slam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

SLAM stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

