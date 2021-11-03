Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

