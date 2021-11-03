Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 217,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,496 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,090,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 982,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 532,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 40,002 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPAC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

