Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 10,678 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the second quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $15,306,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,054,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,925 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 136,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

