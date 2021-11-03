Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.61% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $18,458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,720,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

