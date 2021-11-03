BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $48.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 87,658 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,235. BorgWarner has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

