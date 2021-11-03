BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.83 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.65-$3.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.57.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,080. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

