Boson Protocol Trading 61.6% Higher This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00004573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $170.41 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.13 or 0.00321028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

