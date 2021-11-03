Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $191.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.67. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

