BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.10 ($5.04).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 344.95 ($4.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £68.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.08. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders bought a total of 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150 in the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

