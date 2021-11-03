BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of BP stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BP
BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.
