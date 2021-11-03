BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

