Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

