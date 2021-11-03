Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BMS stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 66,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.71. The stock has a market cap of £83.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

