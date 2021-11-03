Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BMS stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 66,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 261.71. The stock has a market cap of £83.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10).
About Braemar Shipping Services
