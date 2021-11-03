Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Shares of BNTGY opened at $19.62 on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
