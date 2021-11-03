Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $19.62 on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

