Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRF by 61,939.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BRF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 4,635,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,382. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

