Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares in the company, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $328.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $291.78 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

