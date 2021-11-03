Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4,730.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 220,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 161,242 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

