Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

