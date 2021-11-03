Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

