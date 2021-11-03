Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Tutor Perini worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $713.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.