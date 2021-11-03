Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

