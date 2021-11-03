Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

