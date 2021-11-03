Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $328.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,813 shares of company stock worth $15,985,834 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

