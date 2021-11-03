Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,000 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

