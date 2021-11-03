Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of AMAL opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $584.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

