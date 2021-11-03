Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.63

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.