Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.63

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.
MNRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
