Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Brinker International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.800 EPS.

EAT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 72,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,681. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.