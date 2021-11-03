Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce $283.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.30 million and the lowest is $275.53 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,251,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

