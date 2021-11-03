Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.58. 24,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

